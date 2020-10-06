Police File Criminal Charges Against Former Imo Governor, Ohakim, For Using Works Minister, Fashola’s Name To Defraud Nigerians

The office of the Inspector-General of Police in a suit marked CR/993/2020 and dated September 23, 2020, accused Ohakim of fraud and false information.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 06, 2020

The Nigeria Police Force has commenced criminal trial against a former governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim, before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

According to TheNigeriaLawyer, the office of the Inspector-General of Police in a suit marked CR/993/2020 and dated September 23, 2020, accused Ohakim of fraud and false information.

Former Governor Ikedi Ohakim

The former governor was equally accused of using the name of the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.

In addition, the prosecution alleged that Ohakim claimed in his statement to the police that he gave Lady Chinyere Lilian Amuchienwa the sum of N100m for his governorship election in 2019, which he could not prove in the statement.

The three-count charge against Ohakim signed by one Stanley Nwodo reads, “That you Ikedi Ohakim on or about the 23rd day of May 2019 at Asokoro, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did unlawfully gave false information against one Chinyere Amuchienwa that she threatened you with gun knowing it to be false and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 140 of the Penal Code Law of the Northern Nigeria, 1968.

”That you Ikedi Ohakim on or about the 23rd day of May 2019, at Asokoro, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did unlawfully gave false information against one Chinyere Amuchienwa, that you have a plot of land for sale at Lagos state, knowing it to be false and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 140 of the Penal Code Law of the Northern Nigeria, 1968.

“That you Ikedi Ohakim on or about the 23rd day of May 2019 at Asokoro, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did unlawfully used derogatory the name of Raji Fashola as the owner of the purported land situated at Ikeja, Lagos state and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 140 of the Penal Code Law of the Northern Nigeria, 1968.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics REVEALED: Senator Ali Ndume Submitted Forged Documents To Bail Maina From Prison
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Restructuring: Your Unpatriotic Comments Unhelpful, Presidency Replies Adeboye, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Tinubu Opens Presidential Campaign Headquarters In Abuja Ahead 2023
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Only Restructuring Can Address Nigeria’s Fundamental Issue –Northern Elders Forum
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police Full Details Of Latest Directives Issued To SARS Operatives By Inspector-General Of Police
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Sets Up Committee To Write Report For Salami-led Panel In Magu's Probe
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics REVEALED: Senator Ali Ndume Submitted Forged Documents To Bail Maina From Prison
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Restructuring: Your Unpatriotic Comments Unhelpful, Presidency Replies Adeboye, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Tinubu Opens Presidential Campaign Headquarters In Abuja Ahead 2023
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Only Restructuring Can Address Nigeria’s Fundamental Issue –Northern Elders Forum
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police Full Details Of Latest Directives Issued To SARS Operatives By Inspector-General Of Police
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Sets Up Committee To Write Report For Salami-led Panel In Magu's Probe
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insurgency Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill Plateau Traditional Ruler, Five Others
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Naira Marley Condemns #EndSARS Agitations After Cancelling Planned Protest
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Human Rights Naira Marley, Government Trade Words As Youth Minister Begs Musician To Cancel #ENDSARS Campaign
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics This Is Time To Act, Charly Boy Writes Nigerian Youths
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections Ondo Election: Onaiyekan, Jega, Utomi, Na'abba Others To Hold Rally Against Violence On Friday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Naira Marley Is A Coward, Activist, Deji Adeyanju, Says After Musician Cancelled Protest Against SARS
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad