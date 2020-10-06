Police File Criminal Charges Against Former Imo Governor, Ohakim, For Using Works Minister, Fashola’s Name To Defraud Nigerians

The Nigeria Police Force has commenced criminal trial against a former governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim, before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

According to TheNigeriaLawyer, the office of the Inspector-General of Police in a suit marked CR/993/2020 and dated September 23, 2020, accused Ohakim of fraud and false information.

Former Governor Ikedi Ohakim

The former governor was equally accused of using the name of the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.

In addition, the prosecution alleged that Ohakim claimed in his statement to the police that he gave Lady Chinyere Lilian Amuchienwa the sum of N100m for his governorship election in 2019, which he could not prove in the statement.

The three-count charge against Ohakim signed by one Stanley Nwodo reads, “That you Ikedi Ohakim on or about the 23rd day of May 2019 at Asokoro, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did unlawfully gave false information against one Chinyere Amuchienwa that she threatened you with gun knowing it to be false and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 140 of the Penal Code Law of the Northern Nigeria, 1968.

”That you Ikedi Ohakim on or about the 23rd day of May 2019, at Asokoro, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did unlawfully gave false information against one Chinyere Amuchienwa, that you have a plot of land for sale at Lagos state, knowing it to be false and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 140 of the Penal Code Law of the Northern Nigeria, 1968.

“That you Ikedi Ohakim on or about the 23rd day of May 2019 at Asokoro, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did unlawfully used derogatory the name of Raji Fashola as the owner of the purported land situated at Ikeja, Lagos state and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 140 of the Penal Code Law of the Northern Nigeria, 1968.”