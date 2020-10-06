Suspected APC Thugs Attack Ondo Deputy Governor's Aide

He was attacked by the thugs shortly after a peace pact was signed by candidates of various political parties participating in the governorship election scheduled for Saturday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 06, 2020

Allen Sowore, media aide to Ondo State deputy governor and governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, Agboola Ajayi, has been attacked by thugs suspected to be loyal to the All Progressives Congress. 

Sowore was attacked by the thugs shortly after a peace pact was signed by candidates of various political parties participating in the governorship election scheduled for Saturday. 

Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi.

He was attacked alongside a yet to be identified supporter of Ajayi, whose clothes were torn by the thugs.

The attack occurred at the DOME in Akure, venue of the peace meeting. 

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of APC, Eyitayo Jegede of the PDP, and Ajayi all signed the peace agreement. 

The deputy governor's aide was recording the event live when he was attacked by the suspected thugs.

See Also Elections Akeredolu, Jegede, Ajayi, Others Sign Peace Pact Ahead Of Ondo Election 0 Comments 6 Hours Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics REVEALED: Senator Ali Ndume Submitted Forged Documents To Bail Maina From Prison
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Restructuring: Your Unpatriotic Comments Unhelpful, Presidency Replies Adeboye, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Tinubu Opens Presidential Campaign Headquarters In Abuja Ahead 2023
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Only Restructuring Can Address Nigeria’s Fundamental Issue –Northern Elders Forum
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Police File Criminal Charges Against Former Imo Governor, Ohakim, For Using Works Minister, Fashola’s Name To Defraud Nigerians
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Sets Up Committee To Write Report For Salami-led Panel In Magu's Probe
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics REVEALED: Senator Ali Ndume Submitted Forged Documents To Bail Maina From Prison
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Restructuring: Your Unpatriotic Comments Unhelpful, Presidency Replies Adeboye, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Tinubu Opens Presidential Campaign Headquarters In Abuja Ahead 2023
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Only Restructuring Can Address Nigeria’s Fundamental Issue –Northern Elders Forum
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police Full Details Of Latest Directives Issued To SARS Operatives By Inspector-General Of Police
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Police File Criminal Charges Against Former Imo Governor, Ohakim, For Using Works Minister, Fashola’s Name To Defraud Nigerians
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Sets Up Committee To Write Report For Salami-led Panel In Magu's Probe
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insurgency Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill Plateau Traditional Ruler, Five Others
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Naira Marley Condemns #EndSARS Agitations After Cancelling Planned Protest
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Human Rights Naira Marley, Government Trade Words As Youth Minister Begs Musician To Cancel #ENDSARS Campaign
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics This Is Time To Act, Charly Boy Writes Nigerian Youths
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections Ondo Election: Onaiyekan, Jega, Utomi, Na'abba Others To Hold Rally Against Violence On Friday
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad