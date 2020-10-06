Suspected APC Thugs Attack Ondo Deputy Governor's Aide

Allen Sowore, media aide to Ondo State deputy governor and governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, Agboola Ajayi, has been attacked by thugs suspected to be loyal to the All Progressives Congress.

Sowore was attacked by the thugs shortly after a peace pact was signed by candidates of various political parties participating in the governorship election scheduled for Saturday.

Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi.

He was attacked alongside a yet to be identified supporter of Ajayi, whose clothes were torn by the thugs.

The attack occurred at the DOME in Akure, venue of the peace meeting.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of APC, Eyitayo Jegede of the PDP, and Ajayi all signed the peace agreement.

The deputy governor's aide was recording the event live when he was attacked by the suspected thugs.

