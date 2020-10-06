Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill Plateau Traditional Ruler, Five Others

A traditional ruler in Wereng community under Riyam Local Government Area of Plateau State, Chungyang Mwadkon, has been killed by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

Five other people were also killed while three others sustained injuries during the attack.

It was gathered that the gunmen invaded the community on Monday night, shooting sporadically and sending residents scampering for safety.

Wereng had been under siege for over 10 years and more than 30 people have been killed in the process.

Nobody has been arrested and prosecuted despite repeated assurances from security personnel.

Calls put across to spokesperson for the police in the state, Ubah Ogaba, were not not answered nor returned as at the time of this report.