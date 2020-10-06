This Is Time To Act, Charly Boy Writes Nigerian Youths

Following the incessant killings of innocent Nigerians by the men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force, musician, Charly Boy, has urged the Nigerian youths to rise and fight against repressive administration.

Charly Boy made the call on Monday via his Instagram page.

The musician wrote in Pidgin-English: "My beloved Nigerian youths, our elders say, when ant bite you for nyash, you go adjust yourself. The truth be say, we have been silent through fear for far too long."

"When will enough be enough? This is not the life any of you envisaged. You cannot continue in an environment that robs you of your destiny and kills your dream. Know your enemies, because it's time to face them.

"The time to start organising is now, the time to stop agonising is now. The time to act is now. No one is too small to make a difference."

Charly Boy's call comes against the backdrop of the renewed agitation on social media by the youths and rights organisations, urging the police and the government to scrap the SARS unit, following viral fresh extrajudicial killings of Nigerian youth in Delta State.