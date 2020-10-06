This Is Time To Act, Charly Boy Writes Nigerian Youths

The time to start organising is now, the time to stop agonising is now. The time to act is now. No one is too small to make a difference.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 06, 2020

Following the incessant killings of innocent Nigerians by the men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force, musician, Charly Boy, has urged the Nigerian youths to rise and fight against repressive administration. 

Charly Boy made the call on Monday via his Instagram page. 

The musician wrote in Pidgin-English: "My beloved Nigerian youths, our elders say, when ant bite you for nyash, you go adjust yourself. The truth be say, we have been silent through fear for far too long." 

"When will enough be enough? This is not the life any of you envisaged. You cannot continue in an environment that robs you of your destiny and kills your dream. Know your enemies, because it's time to face them. 

"The time to start organising is now, the time to stop agonising is now. The time to act is now. No one is too small to make a difference." 

Charly Boy's call comes against the backdrop of the renewed agitation on social media by the youths and rights organisations, urging the police and the government to scrap the SARS unit, following viral fresh extrajudicial killings of Nigerian youth in Delta State.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics REVEALED: Senator Ali Ndume Submitted Forged Documents To Bail Maina From Prison
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Opens Presidential Campaign Headquarters In Abuja Ahead 2023
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Restructuring: Your Unpatriotic Comments Unhelpful, Presidency Replies Adeboye, Others
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption NNPC Official Arrested By NCA In UK For Fraud, Waya, To Contest For Kano State Governorship Election Under APC
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu, Akande, Buni, PDP Leaders Reunite As Atiku’s Son Marries Ribadu’s Daughter
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Effective Leaders Listen, Sam Adeyemi Tells Presidency Over Restructuring Issue
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics REVEALED: Senator Ali Ndume Submitted Forged Documents To Bail Maina From Prison
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Opens Presidential Campaign Headquarters In Abuja Ahead 2023
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Restructuring: Your Unpatriotic Comments Unhelpful, Presidency Replies Adeboye, Others
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Scandal How Fani-Kayode Caught Estranged Wife, Precious Chikwendu, In Bed With Naval Officer —Family Source
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption NNPC Official Arrested By NCA In UK For Fraud, Waya, To Contest For Kano State Governorship Election Under APC
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu, Akande, Buni, PDP Leaders Reunite As Atiku’s Son Marries Ribadu’s Daughter
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insurgency Bandits Kill Customs Officer, Nine Others, Kidnap 20 Farmers In Katsina
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Effective Leaders Listen, Sam Adeyemi Tells Presidency Over Restructuring Issue
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Those Calling For Restructuring Are More Patriotic Than Government, Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Reply Presidency
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Restructure Or Risk Breakup Of Nigeria, Adeboye Warns Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Nigeria’s AGF, Malami, Moves To Twist Land Grabbing Case In Favour Of Ned Nwoko
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics It Appears God Wants Igbo To Be President In 2023, Ex-Anambra Governor, Ezeife Says
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad