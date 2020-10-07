BREAKING: Kaduna Government Names Bamali As New Emir Of Zazzau

Since the demise of the 18th emir of the emirate, Alhaji Shehu Idris, there has been tension over, who becomes the new monarch.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 07, 2020

The Kaduna State Government has named Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamali from Mallawa Ruling House as the new Emir of Zazzau Emirate.

Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli

The Zazzau Emirate has 11 local government areas including Zaria, Sabon Gari, Giwa, Kudan, Makarfi, Ikara, Kubau, Soba, Igabi, Kaduna North and Kaduna South.

Ja’afaru Ibrahim Sani, Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, confirmed Bamali’s appointment in a statement seen by SaharaReporters.

“Following the death of His Highness, Alhaji (Dr) Shehu Idris CFR, the late 18th Emir of Zazzau, His Excellency the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, has approved the appointment of Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli as the 19th Emir of Zazzau,” Sani said.

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Emir Of Zazzau Is Dead 0 Comments 2 Weeks Ago

