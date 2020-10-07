#ENDSARS: Despite Public Uproar, Nigerian Senate Rejects Scrapping Of SARS

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, condemned the call for the scrapping of the unit, positing that not all personnel of SARS engaged in extra-judicial activities while reacting to a motion moved by Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 07, 2020

Despite public uproar and condemnation, the Nigerian Senate has kicked against the scrapping of the dreaded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a unit of the Nigeria Police Force.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, condemned the call for the scrapping of the unit, positing that not all personnel of SARS engaged in extra-judicial activities while reacting to a motion moved by Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

Tinubu had called on the attention of the Senate to the growing outrage from Nigerians regarding the nefarious activities and profiling of Nigerians by SARS personnel.

She stated that SARS operatives harass, arrest and extort Nigerian youth unconstitutionally.

She also said the incessant killings of Nigerians by SARS personnel directly negates both local and international human rights charter Nigeria subscribes to.

Commenting on the motion, Lawan said scrapping SARS was not the right way to cleanse the unit.

He said, “Scrapping the SARS now may not be the best option because the nation may lose the best hands in the agency while trying to do away with the bad eggs among them.

“Scrapping of agencies when you have mistakes may not be the best position.

“If you scrap SARS, you lose the chance of getting those doing well to continue.”

The Senate, however, resolved to probe the extra-judicial arrest and killings of Nigerians by SARS operatives.

Lawan mandated the House Committee on Police, Judiciary and Human Rights to begin the probe of human rights abuses of Nigerians by SARS.

“Offenders must be arrested and prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others,” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Three-day #ENDSARS Protest Commences In Lagos
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Police File Criminal Charges Against Former Imo Governor, Ohakim, For Using Works Minister, Fashola’s Name To Defraud Nigerians
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights SARS Has Sent Many To Early Graves, Osun Youth Say After Joining Protest
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights PENGASSAN, NUPENG Urge Members To Shut Down Chevron Over Mass Sack
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Naira Marley Is A Coward, Activist, Deji Adeyanju, Says After Musician Cancelled Protest Against SARS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Like In Kano, Hisbah Bans 'UnIslamic' Hairstyles, Dressing In Kebbi State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Kaduna Government Names Bamali As New Emir Of Zazzau
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics REVEALED: Senator Ali Ndume Submitted Forged Documents To Bail Maina From Prison
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Nigerians Blast Fani-Kayode For Sponsoring #BringbackGEJ Campaign
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Restructuring: Your Unpatriotic Comments Unhelpful, Presidency Replies Adeboye, Others
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Nigerian Man Shot Dead At United States Gas Station Five Months After Graduating
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Only Restructuring Can Address Nigeria’s Fundamental Issue –Northern Elders Forum
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian Musician To Serve 10-year Jail Term For Repeatedly Raping Woman In United Kingdom
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Garba Shehu’s ‘Attack’ On Adeboye Was To Rebuke Osinbajo By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption New EFCC Chairman Orders Withdrawal Of $153m Fraud Case Against Former Executive Director Of First Bank, Dauda Lawal
0 Comments
36 Minutes Ago
Corruption Presidential Panel: Nigerians Won’t Accept Tutored Report On EFCC, Magu —Group
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Garbage From Garba Shehu By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insurgency Again, Fulani Herdsmen Kill Farmers In Plateau State Hours After Peace Meeting
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad