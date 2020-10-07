Even If Nigeria Breaks Up, Our Lives May Not Improve –Pastor Sam Adeyemi

Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi, has said that Nigerians’ lives might not improve if the country finally breaks up or restructures.

According to Adeyemi on his verified Twitter handle, the culture of leadership that makes leaders to consume most of the resources and to leave most people impoverished will likely continue.

Sam Adeyemi

2.The first restructuring we need, and this is true for much of Africa, is for power to shift from political leaders to the citizens, so leaders become accountable, citizens have esteem and are empowered to prosper, and occupying public office is for service, not money-making. — Sam Adeyemi (@sam_adeyemi) October 6, 2020