Insecurity: 160 Nigerians Killed In September, Including 25 Soldiers

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 07, 2020

At least 160 Nigerians were killed by armed groups in September, including no fewer than 25 Nigerian soldiers and 12 police officers, according to data compiled by the Civic Media Lab from media reports.

About 49 other Nigerians were injured in attacks while about 46 were kidnapped.

Most of the deaths were attributed to attacks by Boko Haram in the North-East, banditry in North West and herdsmen attacks in North Central.

Road accidents also contributed to that number of violent deaths in September.

In Kaduna State, about 24 civilians were kidnapped, as the wanton attacks and abductions of villagers by armed groups continued from the previous months.

The most violent day in September was on 25th when the convoy of Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, was attacked by Boko Haram.

About 12 police officers, five soldiers, four civilian JTF personnel and nine civilians were reportedly killed during the attack.

But the Commissioner of Police in Borno State, Bello Makwashi, claimed that only 13 were killed during the attack.

However, the Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, gave a different figure.

According to Eneche, ten policemen, four soldiers and four civilians were killed in the attack.

An attack by bandits in Niger State killed about 22 people, according to AFP. About 18 vigilantes and four others were the victims.

Another major contributor to violent deaths in September was a ghastly accident involving a petrol tanker near the Kogi State Polytechnic which killed about 30 people. 

