Nigerian Musician To Serve 10-year Jail Term For Repeatedly Raping Woman In United Kingdom

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 07, 2020

Nigerian rapper, Olawale Hassan also known as Goldie 1, has been sentenced to jail in the United Kingdom for raping a woman.

According to BirminghamMail, Hassan made advances to the woman at a venue in Southend in February 2017.

The 34-year-old said he would get her home safely but instead drove her to a car park where he overpowered her and ignored her requests for him to stop.

Hassan was found guilty at Basildon Crown Court of three counts of rape and one of sexual assault, the Crown Prosecution Service said.
 
The defendant, of Grays in Essex, was jailed on Tuesday, October 6, for 10 years and two months, the CPS said.

