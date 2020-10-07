Nigerians Blast Fani-Kayode For Sponsoring #BringbackGEJ Campaign

Nigerians have criticised a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, over his call for the return of Goodluck Jonathan as President in 2023.

Fani-Kayode posted a ‘#BringBackGEJ picture’ on his Twitter page, drawing the ire of Nigerians.

Jonathan was Nigeria’s President from 2009 till 2015.

The former President has been rumoured to be eyeing a return to office.

Jonathan denied the claims before the 2019 presidential election, which Muhammadu Buhari won to get his second tenure as Nigerian President.

Reacting to the issue, a Twitter user said, “Fani Kayode should know this too that both parties (PDP and APC) have failed this country. Buhari’s failed government will not make us to forget that GEJ is not the way for good health, 24 hours electricity for Nigerians.”

@abbaslytlgirl wrote, “Bringing back GEJ will be an avenue for power to remain in the North and that's what they want. If GEJ comes back he will only do one tenure and give the North the power and I bet yall no other region will feel that power or have it. So‬ stop crying to bring GEJ.”

@freaky_joe wrote, “@realFFK,‬ I beg you in the name of whatever you believe as the only greatest deity. Please, let this man stay at home in peace. This wouldn't be nice oooo. I respect you and your words. But please let him rest.”

Hia, see how Buhari's incompetence and cluelessness is making this one look good. All of them are bad please. — Blessed Beyond Measure (BBM) (@Drmuzoic) October 5, 2020

Those who benefit from GEJ would never forget him , free money milking the country down during oil boom period , one oloriburuku who GEJ also employed said Nigeria donât need fast/electric train cos is making his money from that mumu in power — Bamy Rash (@bamy_rash) October 5, 2020

We dont want Jonathan back. Period! its his shortcomings that led us to this pit and he was weary of the seat that he abscond without a fight. We have seen how Buhari won his elections in 2019. — Just Ella (@JustSociety4all) October 6, 2020

just imagine how nigerians lifes is been put on chess boardð¢ — Senator Mao (@Senatormao) October 6, 2020

We are tired of rotating old men. — Jana Dollar. (@JanaOnoja) October 5, 2020