Nigerians Blast Fani-Kayode For Sponsoring #BringbackGEJ Campaign

Jonathan was Nigeria’s President from 2009 till 2015.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 07, 2020

Nigerians have criticised a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, over his call for the return of Goodluck Jonathan as President in 2023.

Fani-Kayode posted a ‘#BringBackGEJ picture’ on his Twitter page, drawing the ire of Nigerians.

Jonathan was Nigeria’s President from 2009 till 2015. 

The former President has been rumoured to be eyeing a return to office. 

Jonathan denied the claims before the 2019 presidential election, which Muhammadu Buhari won to get his second tenure as Nigerian President.

Femi Fani-Kayode

Reacting to the issue, a Twitter user said, “Fani Kayode should know this too that both parties (PDP and APC) have failed this country. Buhari’s failed government will not make us to forget that GEJ is not the way for good health, 24 hours electricity for Nigerians.”

@abbaslytlgirl wrote, “Bringing back GEJ will be an avenue for power to remain in the North and that's what they want. If GEJ comes back he will only do one tenure and give the North the power and I bet yall no other region will feel that power or have it. So‬ stop crying to bring GEJ.”

@freaky_joe wrote, “@realFFK,‬ I beg you in the name of whatever you believe as the only greatest deity. Please, let this man stay at home in peace. This wouldn't be nice oooo. I respect you and your words. But please let him rest.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics REVEALED: Senator Ali Ndume Submitted Forged Documents To Bail Maina From Prison
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Restructuring: Your Unpatriotic Comments Unhelpful, Presidency Replies Adeboye, Others
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Only Restructuring Can Address Nigeria’s Fundamental Issue –Northern Elders Forum
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police File Criminal Charges Against Former Imo Governor, Ohakim, For Using Works Minister, Fashola’s Name To Defraud Nigerians
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Opadokun, Ezeife Knock Buhari Over N10bn Fund For Census, Say Agenda Not In National Interest
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Opens Presidential Campaign Headquarters In Abuja Ahead 2023
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics REVEALED: Senator Ali Ndume Submitted Forged Documents To Bail Maina From Prison
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Restructuring: Your Unpatriotic Comments Unhelpful, Presidency Replies Adeboye, Others
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Only Restructuring Can Address Nigeria’s Fundamental Issue –Northern Elders Forum
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police File Criminal Charges Against Former Imo Governor, Ohakim, For Using Works Minister, Fashola’s Name To Defraud Nigerians
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion Garba Shehu’s ‘Attack’ On Adeboye Was To Rebuke Osinbajo By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Change Your Tactics, Attack Boko Haram In Hideouts, Borno Governor Tells Nigerian Army
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Government Orders Investigation Into COVID-19 School Feeding Funds Found In Personal Accounts
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Opadokun, Ezeife Knock Buhari Over N10bn Fund For Census, Say Agenda Not In National Interest
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Travel Travellers To UAE Must Have COVID-19 Result, Accommodation—Nigeria Immigration Service
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Opens Presidential Campaign Headquarters In Abuja Ahead 2023
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections Ondo Poll: Confusion As SDP Candidate Supports Akeredolu, Runningmate Backs Jegede
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Insecurity: 160 Nigerians Killed In September, Including 25 Soldiers
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad