PENGASSAN, NUPENG Urge Members To Shut Down Chevron Over Mass Sack

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) have encouraged their members in Chevron Nigeria Limited to shut down the company's operations over the sack of 2,000 Nigerian employees.

They alleged that Chevron management had, on Independence Day, informed about 2,000 of its employees that their services were no longer required.

Protesters picket Chevron Nigeria

The leaders of the two unions added that Chevron management had asked those employees, who were still interested in working with them, in applying afresh.

In a joint statement by President of NUPENG and PENGASSAN, Prince Williams Akporeha and Festus Osifo, their members were urged to down tools.

The statement partly read, "We have directed our members in Chevron to withdraw their services. We also call on the Federal Government to caution Chevron Management; otherwise, we can no longer guarantee industrial peace in the oil and gas sector.

"Here is our fatherland, and we have a labour law that regulates the activities of organizations in Nigeria; this law cannot be breached. We must follow the process. This development runs contrary to Nigeria's laws regulating the oil and gas industry as it does not protect our national interest.

"This is an imperialist agenda that must not be allowed to stay; most especially as we have just finished celebrating our 60th independence as a sovereign country."

SaharaReporters gathered that Chevron's General Manager of Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Esimaje Brikinn, had in a statement pointed out that the company was being reorganized to remain competitive in the industry.

But PENGASSAN President, Festus Osifo, told SaharaReporters that Chevron was playing double standard by hiding under the guise of coronavirus to sack workers.

"For us, we will not agree to it," Osifo said. "What we are telling them is to suspend everything and come back to the negotiating table for us to look at the principles, terms and conditions and agree to it. What we are used to is voluntary redundancy, but this one that they want to sack people, we will not subscribe to that."