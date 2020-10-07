SARS Has Sent Many To Early Graves, Osun Youth Say After Joining Protest

The youth joined the three-day protest to push for the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 07, 2020

Youths in Osun State have trooped out to join the nationwide #ENDSARS protest.

The call came following recent clamour to end extra-judicial activities and killings by operatives of SARS.

Protesters will be marching to the police headquarters to make the call for the scrapping of SARS and the reform of the police.

The protesters held placards with various inscriptions.

The same protest is simultaneously taking place in Lagos at the police headquarters, Ikeja.

Nigerians at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, will be joining the protest on Thursday.

Nigeria has recorded over 82 extrajudicial cases involving SARS in three years and about 100 cases by police in 2020 alone.

SaharaReporters, New York

