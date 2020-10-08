BREAKING: EFCC Bows To Pressure From Top Politicians, Releases Obasa On Bail Hours After Grilling

Obasa was released after honouring an invitation by the EFCC on Thursday morning where he was grilled for hours.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 08, 2020

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has bowed to pressure from some powerful politicians in Nigeria to release Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly on bail.

Lagos Assembly Speaker Mudashiru Obasa

SaharaReporters gathered that top politicians in Lagos and at the federal levels pressured the EFCC to release him late on Thursday night.

Following his release, Obasa summoned an emergency plenary sitting of all members of the state Assembly.

He ordered the Deputy Majority Leader to summon an emergency meeting for Friday (today) just to prove that he wasn't detained overnight.

Messages were sent to members of the Assembly of the emergency meeting at about 11:30pm on Thursday.

The Assembly had initially adjourned sitting until next week Monday after its session on Wednesday over fears that Obasa might be detained beyond Thursday.

Insider sources told SaharaRepoters that the case of embezzlement against the Lagos Assembly Speaker will take "very interesting shape" in the coming days especially after confessions of financial misappropriation by some members of the parliament.

