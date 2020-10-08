Gunmen Kidnap One Person In Abuja

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 08, 2020

Some gunmen have reportedly abducted one person in Pegi community in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja.

The abduction took place on Wednesday night at about 8:30pm.

The kidnappers fired several gunshots at a Volkswagen car, leaving the occupants with varying degree of injuries.

Chairman of Pegi Community Development Association, Mr Taiwo Aderibigbe, confirmed the incident to journalists.

The incident has sent panic across the area with resident now afraid to move around the area freely.

Public Relations Officer of FCT Police Command, Manzal Anjuguri, was not available for comment when contacted.

Recall that some gunmen had in June kidnapped three persons in the same community while they were returning from work around 10:00pm.

SaharaReporters, New York

