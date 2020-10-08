Nigerian Government Condemns Killing Of Citizen In Libya

The Nigerian Government has condemned the killing of a Nigerian migrant worker in Tripoli, Libya.

SaharaReporters had reported that the yet to be identified Nigerian was burnt to death on Tuesday when three Libyans stormed a factory in the Tripoli neighborhood of Tajoura where African migrants were working.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa

It was learnt that they poured petrol on him and set him on fire but the reason for the crime had not been revealed.

Reacting in a statement on Thursday, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, condemned the act.

The statement reads, “The NIDCOM describes the act as dastardly, bestial and unacceptable. We call on the Libyan authorities to apply the full weight of the law on the suspected killers."

Meanwhile, a statement by the Libyan Interior Ministry has condemned the act, insisting that it was a new wave of violence on migrants in North Africa.

The United Nations has also described the killing of the Nigerian man as “another senseless crime against migrants in the country".