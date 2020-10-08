Nigerian Government Condemns Killing Of Citizen In Libya

SaharaReporters had reported that the yet to be identified Nigerian was burnt to death on Tuesday when three Libyans stormed a factory in the Tripoli neighborhood of Tajoura where African migrants were working.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 08, 2020

The Nigerian Government has condemned the killing of a Nigerian migrant worker in Tripoli, Libya.

SaharaReporters had reported that the yet to be identified Nigerian was burnt to death on Tuesday when three Libyans stormed a factory in the Tripoli neighborhood of Tajoura where African migrants were working.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa

It was learnt that they poured petrol on him and set him on fire but the reason for the crime had not been revealed.

Reacting in a statement on Thursday,  Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, condemned the act.

The statement reads, “The NIDCOM describes the act as dastardly, bestial and unacceptable. We call on the Libyan authorities to apply the full weight of the law on the suspected killers."

Meanwhile, a statement by the Libyan Interior Ministry has condemned the act, insisting that it was a new wave of violence on migrants in North Africa.

The United Nations has also described the killing of the Nigerian man as “another senseless crime against migrants in the country".

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption New EFCC Chairman Orders Withdrawal Of $153m Fraud Case Against Former Executive Director Of First Bank, Dauda Lawal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Zazzau Emirate Council Member Resigns After Appointment Of New Emir
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption REVEALED: How Bola Tinubu Used Osun Governor, Oyetola, Others As Fronts For Alpha Beta
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Islam Hisbah Bans Girls, Ladies From Using Mobile Phones, Wearing Sunglasses In Kaduna
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Musician To Serve 10-year Jail Term For Repeatedly Raping Woman In United Kingdom
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics WTO Confirms Okonjo-Iweala In Final Race For DG
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption New EFCC Chairman Orders Withdrawal Of $153m Fraud Case Against Former Executive Director Of First Bank, Dauda Lawal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Zazzau Emirate Council Member Resigns After Appointment Of New Emir
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption REVEALED: How Bola Tinubu Used Osun Governor, Oyetola, Others As Fronts For Alpha Beta
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Islam Hisbah Bans Girls, Ladies From Using Mobile Phones, Wearing Sunglasses In Kaduna
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Musician To Serve 10-year Jail Term For Repeatedly Raping Woman In United Kingdom
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics WTO Confirms Okonjo-Iweala In Final Race For DG
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News NULGE President, Ibrahim Khaleel, Is Dead
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap One Person In Abuja
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Blast Fani-Kayode For Sponsoring #BringbackGEJ Campaign
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa, In EFCC Office Over Misappropriation Of Public Funds
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion Governor Abiodun’s Largess Amid Tuber Of Yam, N200 Rewards For Nigeria’s Best Graduating Students By Olabisi Deji-Folutile
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Four Super Eagles Players Test Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of Algeria, Tunisia Matches
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad