NULGE President, Ibrahim Khaleel, Is Dead

He died at his residence while performing the Islamic Maghrib prayers.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 08, 2020

Ibrahim Khaleel, National President of Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees, has died.

Bello Matawalle, governor of Zamfara State, confirmed his death. 

“Slumped and died yesterday at his Abuja residence while trying to perform Maghrib prayers.

“I was shocked when I received the sad news of the sudden death of Comrade Ibrahim Khaleel because I was with him on Tuesday at the Government House, Gusau, along with the Zamfara NULGE officials in an effort to improve the welfare of his members in the state,” the governor told Premium Times.

