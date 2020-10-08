Ondo Residents Join Protest Calling For Scrapping Of SARS

The protesters stormed the streets of Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state to express their feelings.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 08, 2020

Concerned residents of Ondo State have joined the nationwide protest to demand the total scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force. 

The protesters stormed the streets of Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state to express their feelings.

They condemned how SARS operatives had been killing, extorting and violating the rights of innocent Nigerian youth. 

One of the protesters, who identified himself only as Abiodun, said that the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad should be condemned by all Nigerians. 

"We decided to join the protest to agitate for the total banning of SARS. 

"The police unit is a total disgrace to our security and many of them are made up of criminals, who always trample on the rights of innocent citizens. 

"We want a total end to their activities and would continue to join the struggle for EndSARS."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights #ENDSARS: Falz, Runtown Vows To Continue To Demand Scrapping Of Police Unit
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM #ENDSARS: Protesters Raise The Alarm Over Plot By Police Officers To Kill Them
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Violently Disperse #EndSARs Protesters In Lagos
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Police Again, Police Attack #FreeZakzaky Protesters In Abuja
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights #ENDSARS: Angry Nigerians Protest At Force Headquarters In Abuja
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Human Rights LIVE: Runtown, Falz Lead #ENDSARS Protest In Lagos
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption New EFCC Chairman Orders Withdrawal Of $153m Fraud Case Against Former Executive Director Of First Bank, Dauda Lawal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Zazzau Emirate Council Member Resigns After Appointment Of New Emir
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption REVEALED: How Bola Tinubu Used Osun Governor, Oyetola, Others As Fronts For Alpha Beta
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Islam Hisbah Bans Girls, Ladies From Using Mobile Phones, Wearing Sunglasses In Kaduna
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Musician To Serve 10-year Jail Term For Repeatedly Raping Woman In United Kingdom
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics WTO Confirms Okonjo-Iweala In Final Race For DG
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News NULGE President, Ibrahim Khaleel, Is Dead
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap One Person In Abuja
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Blast Fani-Kayode For Sponsoring #BringbackGEJ Campaign
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa, In EFCC Office Over Misappropriation Of Public Funds
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion Governor Abiodun’s Largess Amid Tuber Of Yam, N200 Rewards For Nigeria’s Best Graduating Students By Olabisi Deji-Folutile
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Four Super Eagles Players Test Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of Algeria, Tunisia Matches
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad