Ondo Residents Join Protest Calling For Scrapping Of SARS

Concerned residents of Ondo State have joined the nationwide protest to demand the total scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force.

The protesters stormed the streets of Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state to express their feelings.

They condemned how SARS operatives had been killing, extorting and violating the rights of innocent Nigerian youth.

One of the protesters, who identified himself only as Abiodun, said that the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad should be condemned by all Nigerians.

"We decided to join the protest to agitate for the total banning of SARS.

"The police unit is a total disgrace to our security and many of them are made up of criminals, who always trample on the rights of innocent citizens.

"We want a total end to their activities and would continue to join the struggle for EndSARS."