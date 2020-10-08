Zazzau Emirate Council Member Resigns After Appointment Of New Emir

In a letter to the Secretary of the Zazzau emirate on Wednesday, Wambai said his resignation was based on his conviction to step aside from palace activities and concentrate on his numerous personal activities.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 08, 2020

The Wakilin Raya Kasar Zazzau, Aminu Yakubu Wambai, has resigned his appointment less than 24 hours after Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State announced Alhaji Ahmed Bamali as the new Emir of Zazzau to succeed the late Shehu Idris.

In a letter to the Secretary of the Zazzau emirate on Wednesday, Wambai said his resignation was based on his conviction to step aside from palace activities and concentrate on his numerous personal activities.

“I write to express gratitude to Allah Subahanahu Wata’ala for making me to be appointed to the position, as well as to say my pleasure for enabling me to serve creditably well to best of my ability and loyalty for the period of 19 years from Friday, 21st June, 2001 to date.

“I am beset, humbly conscious of my enthusiasts to convey to you my resolve to resign my appointment as the 7th Wakilin Raya Kasar Zazzau, as well as a Permanent Zazzau Emirate Council member representing Kaduna North and Kaduna South local government areas of Kaduna State, with effect from today 7th October, 2020,” he said.

SaharaReporters gathered that a lot of Kaduna residents are not happy with the way Governor el-Rufai handled the selection process.

Recall that Bamali’s name was not included in the first kingmakers’ list of three candidates submitted to the governor from among whom he was expected to approve one as new emir. 

El-Rufai, however, rejected the three candidates submitted to him to choose from, and later ordered for a fresh list accommodating the remaining aspirants to the stool.

The three candidates earlier nominated by the kingmakers were the Yariman Zazzau, Munir Jaafaru, from the Bari Bari Ruling House; the Iyan Zazzau, Bashir Aminu, from Katsina Ruling House; and the eldest son of the immediate past emir, the Turakin Zazzau, Aminu Idris, also from Katsina Ruling House.

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Kaduna Government Names Bamali As New Emir Of Zazzau 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption New EFCC Chairman Orders Withdrawal Of $153m Fraud Case Against Former Executive Director Of First Bank, Dauda Lawal
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption REVEALED: How Bola Tinubu Used Osun Governor, Oyetola, Others As Fronts For Alpha Beta
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics WTO Confirms Okonjo-Iweala In Final Race For DG
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Blast Fani-Kayode For Sponsoring #BringbackGEJ Campaign
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Presidential Panel: Nigerians Won’t Accept Tutored Report On EFCC, Magu —Group
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Even If Nigeria Breaks Up, Our Lives May Not Improve –Pastor Sam Adeyemi
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption New EFCC Chairman Orders Withdrawal Of $153m Fraud Case Against Former Executive Director Of First Bank, Dauda Lawal
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Musician To Serve 10-year Jail Term For Repeatedly Raping Woman In United Kingdom
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption REVEALED: How Bola Tinubu Used Osun Governor, Oyetola, Others As Fronts For Alpha Beta
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Islam Hisbah Bans Girls, Ladies From Using Mobile Phones, Wearing Sunglasses In Kaduna
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics WTO Confirms Okonjo-Iweala In Final Race For DG
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Another Fire Explosion Rocks Lagos
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Blast Fani-Kayode For Sponsoring #BringbackGEJ Campaign
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian Man Shot Dead At United States Gas Station Five Months After Graduating
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
News UPDATE: Four Dead, Over 25 Buildings Razed In Lagos Gas Explosion
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap One Person In Abuja
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Violently Disperse #EndSARs Protesters In Lagos
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption SCANDAL: How AGF Malami Stopped EFCC's Trial Of Ex-First Bank Director Who Laundered $65m For Former Petroluem Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad