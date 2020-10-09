BREAKING: Lagos State Government Plot With Protest Leaders To Compromise #EndSARS Demonstration

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to use a few protest leaders to disrupt #EndSARS demonstration.

The protest leaders numbering 13 where led into the premises of the Lagos State House of Assembly in Alausa on Friday morning while others stayed outside to demonstrate.

Shortly after, the protest leaders emerged with the deputy governor of Lagos, Obafemi Hamzat, to address the crowd.

The crowd, however, booed Hamzat, who was suggesting police reform.

The protest leaders then moved aside to conclude plans to disperse the crowd.

One of the protest leaders SaharaReporters heard speaking, said, "They have given us result, in three stages. They said they will implement it, so let's move the crowd away from here and give them that time. They have given us a resolution."

Most protesters are, however, not privy to the conversation inside the House of Assembly with the protest leaders.