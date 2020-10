The Nigeria Police Force on Friday in Abuja opened fire on innocent Nigerians calling for the scrapping of the dreaded Special Anti-Robbery Squad over the continued harassment and intimidation of citizens.

The protesters were chased by armed policemen at the Central Business District as they fired teargas canisters and live ammunition to disperse the crowd.

The situation led to pandemonium, thereby disrupting human and vehicular movements in the area as the protesters scampered for safety.