ENDSARS: Police Engage In Random Arrest Of Delta Youth After Clash Between Police, Protesters

Men of the Delta State Command of the Nigeria Police Force have begun the indiscriminate arrest of youths in the state.

The arrest is being done after a clash between the police and youth demonstrating against the #ENDSARS protest in the state.

File Photo

The nationwide protest is being done to demand the immediate scrapping of the unit for arrest, extortion and killing of Nigerian youth.

At the protest in Delta on Thursday, the police shot a youth in the leg and forcefully dispersed the protesters.

In the ensuing melee, a police officer was killed while another was wounded.

The police, in a statement on Friday said a discreet investigation will be done.

The police, however, took to the streets randomly to arrest youths.

Residents of the state said police were breaking into people’s houses and hotels to arrest youths.

Videos shared on social media showed police engaging in mass arrest and brutalisation of youths seen within the vicinity.