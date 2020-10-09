ENDSARS: Protest Turns Violent As Police Attack Demonstrators In Osun, Abuja

Police have launched a vicious attack on #ENDSARS protesters in Osun and Abuja by forcefully dispersing them.

As part of the ongoing protest to demand the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the police, youths poured out across the country to get their voices heard.

However, the protesters were met with aggression from police officers in Osun and Abuja.

The police fired tear gas at the protesters with live shots fired to chase them.

In Abuja, protesters said they were still converging when the police swooped on them.

"We had not started when the police came. They shot teargas at us," one of the protesters shared on Twitter.

In Osun, protesters met the police at Olaiya Junction, Osogbo and threw stones at them to avoid any arrest.

In retaliation, police fired shots to disperse the protesters.

Recall that the protest in Delta on Thursday turned bloody when police shot at demonstrators.

A protester was shot in the leg.

In the ensuing melee, a police officer was killed while another was wounded.

The #ENDSARS has been on since Wednesday as Nigerian youth demand for the scrapping of the dreaded police unit over reports of indiscriminate arrests, extortions, detention and killings without punitive measures taken against SARS officers.