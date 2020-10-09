EndSARS Protesters Led By Comedian, Mr Macaroni, Shift Demonstration To Tuesday, Others Vow To Continue

Some protesters led by comedian, Mr Maccaroni, have decided to shift the #EndSARS protest to Tuesday after talks with the Lagos State Government.

The protesters had gathered outside the Lagos State House of Assembly in Alausa on Friday to ask the Nigeria Police Force to disband the Special Anti-Robbery Units over rights violations.

Some protest leaders, however, met with government representatives in a plot to quell the demonstration.

Shortly after, the protest leaders emerged with the deputy governor of Lagos, Obafemi Hamzat, to address the crowd.

The crowd, however, booed Hamzat, who was suggesting police reform.

Mr Macaroni, Sydney Talker among other celebrities later announced to the crowd that the protest will be suspended until Tuesday when government promised to give a feedback on their agitations.

Some protesters from the #RevolutionNow group, however, disagreed, vowing to continue to occupy the Assembly complex until SARS was disbanded.