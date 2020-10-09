EndSARS Protesters To Spend Third Night Outside Lagos Assembly

Protesters in Lagos calling for an end to police brutality in the county perpetrated by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad will spend a third night demonstrating, SaharaReporters can confirm.
The protests, which started on Wednesday, have been peaceful, disrupted largely by officers of the Nigeria Police Force.
The demonstrators will conduct sit-out overnight in front of the Lagos State House of Assembly in Alausa after vowing not to leave until SARS was disbanded.
One of the protest organisers, Juwon Sanya-Olu, who spoke with SaharaReporters on Friday evening said, “We will be here all night. No going back, we will eat here, we have asked a DJ to come and play us music and we will be here until our demands are met.”
PHOTONEWS: @PoliceNG Task Force Arrives Alausa With Detention Trucks As Protesters Plan To Spend Third Night Demonstrating Against Police Brutality@followlasg @jidesanwoolu #EndSARS #EndSarsProtests #EndPoliceBrutality #EndSarsNow pic.twitter.com/RVxfsBwH1S— Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) October 9, 2020