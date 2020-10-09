#EndSARS Protesters To Spend Third Night Outside Lagos Assembly

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 09, 2020

Protesters in Lagos calling for an end to police brutality in the county perpetrated by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad will spend a third night demonstrating, SaharaReporters can confirm.

The protests, which started on Wednesday, have been peaceful, disrupted largely by officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

The demonstrators will conduct sit-out overnight in front of the Lagos State House of Assembly in Alausa after vowing not to leave until SARS was disbanded.

One of the protest organisers, Juwon Sanya-Olu, who spoke with SaharaReporters on Friday evening said, “We will be here all night. No going back, we will eat here, we have asked a DJ to come and play us music and we will be here until our demands are met.”

