EndSARS Protesters To Spend Third Night Outside Lagos Assembly

Protesters in Lagos calling for an end to police brutality in the county perpetrated by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad will spend a third night demonstrating, SaharaReporters can confirm.

The protests, which started on Wednesday, have been peaceful, disrupted largely by officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

The demonstrators will conduct sit-out overnight in front of the Lagos State House of Assembly in Alausa after vowing not to leave until SARS was disbanded.

One of the protest organisers, Juwon Sanya-Olu, who spoke with SaharaReporters on Friday evening said, “We will be here all night. No going back, we will eat here, we have asked a DJ to come and play us music and we will be here until our demands are met.”