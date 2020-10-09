Heavy Security Deployed For Saturday's Ondo Governorship Election

Aside from this, 60 sniffer dogs have also been provided by the agency to ensure orderliness and security during the exercise.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 09, 2020

A total of 7,079 personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps have been deployed for Saturday's governorship election in Ondo State. 

Aside from this, 60 sniffer dogs have also been provided by the agency to ensure orderliness and security during the exercise. 

Hillary Madu, NSCDC Deputy Commandant-General in charge of Operations, disclosed this in Akure on Friday. 

He said that NSCDC personnel would be controlled by four Assistant Commandant-Generals and seven commandants deployed for the election.  

Madu explained that the junior and senior officers were drawn from different commands of the NSCDC in the country. 

According to him, all personnel have been warned to remain apolitical during the election. 

"We have deployed 7,079 personnel, four Assistant Commandant-General, and seven commandants. And this is not a joke. We will ensure our officers remain apolitical during the exercise. 

"We promise Ondo State people that the exercise is going to be very peaceful.

"We want to call on our royal fathers, religious leaders, and our mothers to warn their wards that they should not cause any havoc during this exercise. 

"The state belonging to youth but let us have a credible and peaceful election coming Saturday."

Earlier, the police deployed a total of 33,783 personnel to provide security for the state governorship election. 

Additional 2,850 special agents will also be drafted in for the exercise, according to the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Also, the Artillery Brigade Command of the Nigerian Army has already deployed for the exercise. 

Public Relations Officer of the brigade, Captain Ayo Omojokun, said the officers would mostly be deployed to the coastal areas of the state for the election. 

He added that the officers would also be joined by over 60 men of the Nigerian Navy, who would be moving to the coastal areas of the state with six  gunboats and five speedboats. 
 
No fewer than 15 political parties would be participating in the election including the All Progressives Congress, Peoples Democratic Party and Zenith Labour Party. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption New EFCC Chairman Orders Withdrawal Of $153m Fraud Case Against Former Executive Director Of First Bank, Dauda Lawal
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Zazzau Emirate Council Member Resigns After Appointment Of New Emir
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption REVEALED: How Bola Tinubu Used Osun Governor, Oyetola, Others As Fronts For Alpha Beta
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Thief Breaks Into Lawmaker's Office Inside National Assembly Complex, Steals US Dollars, Office Equipment
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption I'll Attend Trial When Doctor Certifies My Knee Has Healed –Maina
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Human Rights Contrary To Claims By Governor El-Rufai, Hisbah Has Been Operating In Kaduna For Long
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption New EFCC Chairman Orders Withdrawal Of $153m Fraud Case Against Former Executive Director Of First Bank, Dauda Lawal
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Zazzau Emirate Council Member Resigns After Appointment Of New Emir
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption REVEALED: How Bola Tinubu Used Osun Governor, Oyetola, Others As Fronts For Alpha Beta
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam Hisbah Bans Girls, Ladies From Using Mobile Phones, Wearing Sunglasses In Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Thief Breaks Into Lawmaker's Office Inside National Assembly Complex, Steals US Dollars, Office Equipment
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Sentences Rivers Serial Killer To Death
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Parents Of Missing Boy Speak As Sotitobire Prophet Jailed For Life In Akure
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption I'll Attend Trial When Doctor Certifies My Knee Has Healed –Maina
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Human Rights Contrary To Claims By Governor El-Rufai, Hisbah Has Been Operating In Kaduna For Long
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Corruption Has Completely Gone Out Of Control In Nigeria, Onaiyekan, Jega, Others Lament
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos State Government Plot With Protest Leaders To Compromise #EndSARS Demonstration
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Islam VIDEO: El-Rufai's Government Lied, Kaduna State Has Hisbah Officials And Active Training Facilities
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad