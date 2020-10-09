Nigeria Man, Two Others Arrested Over Attempt To Smuggle 993.42 Grams Of Drugs Into Australia

A 39-year-old Nigerian, Ogadimma Igwe Linus, has been arrested in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, for attempting to smuggle drugs into Australia.

He was arrested on Tuesday by the Anti-drug Department collaborated with Fedex Express in an operation coordinated by the Phnom Penh court prosecutor, Soeung Moneyroth, alongside a Sierra Leone national, Conth Abdul, and a Cambodian woman, Han Lis.

The officers were said to have checked out an unusual package, which was hidden among some books being sent to Australia from Phnom Penh.

They discovered 993.42 grams of the methamphetamine drug inside the package of books.

The suspects and the evidence were sent to the anti-drug department for case preparation.