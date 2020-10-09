Protesters Cordone Off Major Highways In Lagos, Demand End To Police Brutality

The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is currently experiencing heavy traffic after the protesters closed the Alausa section of the major highway.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 09, 2020

Protesters demanding an end to police brutality in Nigeria have cordoned off major roads in Lagos.

The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is currently experiencing heavy traffic after the protesters closed the Alausa section of the major highway, PUNCH reports.

Part of Secretariat bus-stop opposite Magodo Phase II was also barricaded by the protesters, causing traffic to spill to Otedola Bridge.

The Nigerian Government is yet to respond to the demand of the protesters, who have vowed to continue until their demands were met.

