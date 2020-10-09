Truck Crushes Newly Married Woman, Three Others To Death In Kaduna

Though the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, eyewitness accounts, however, linked the incident to Kaduna State Traffic and Environmental Law Enforcement Agency staff.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 09, 2020

At least four persons including a newly married woman were killed when a truck loaded with sand ran into a motorcycle and tricycle waiting for traffic light at Kaduna Refinery Junction along Kachia Road under Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Though the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, eyewitness accounts, however, linked the incident to Kaduna State Traffic and Environmental Law Enforcement Agency staff.

File Photo: Truck accident

The incident drew the ire of youths in the area, who trooped out in large numbers to barricade the road, resulting in long traffic.

It took the intervention of security personnel to disperse the angry youth.

Another source, however, blamed the driver for speeding while all attempts by KASTELEA officials to stop him fell on deaf ears. 

He said the truck was coming from the Marabah Rido axis and on approaching the KRPC t-junction, the driver saw the traffic light on red but attempted to beat the traffic light.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Travel Four Abuja High Court Staff Die In Road Accident
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive Aviation Minister, Sirika, Accused Of Withholding Staff Salaries To Fulfill Governorship Ambition, Union Threatens Strike Action
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Protesters Cordone Off Major Highways In Lagos, Demand End To Police Brutality
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Convoy Of Nigeria's Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Kills Man In Katsina
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
CRIME Customs Intercepts Dubai-bound Passenger With 2,886 ATM Cards Hidden In Packs Of Noodles At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
4 Weeks Ago
Travel United Arab Emirates Lifts Visa Restriction On Nigerians, Says Government
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption New EFCC Chairman Orders Withdrawal Of $153m Fraud Case Against Former Executive Director Of First Bank, Dauda Lawal
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Zazzau Emirate Council Member Resigns After Appointment Of New Emir
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption REVEALED: How Bola Tinubu Used Osun Governor, Oyetola, Others As Fronts For Alpha Beta
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam Hisbah Bans Girls, Ladies From Using Mobile Phones, Wearing Sunglasses In Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Thief Breaks Into Lawmaker's Office Inside National Assembly Complex, Steals US Dollars, Office Equipment
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Sentences Rivers Serial Killer To Death
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Parents Of Missing Boy Speak As Sotitobire Prophet Jailed For Life In Akure
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Human Rights United Kingdom Reacts To #ENDSARS Protest In Nigeria, Calls For Accountability In Police
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Travel Four Abuja High Court Staff Die In Road Accident
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Corruption Has Completely Gone Out Of Control In Nigeria, Onaiyekan, Jega, Others Lament
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Human Rights Contrary To Claims By Governor El-Rufai, Hisbah Has Been Operating In Kaduna For Long
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Breaks Silence Over Nationwide Protest After 72 Hours, Says Nigeria Police Force Patriotic
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad