United Kingdom Reacts To #ENDSARS Protest In Nigeria, Calls For Accountability In Police

The United Kingdom has reacted to the ongoing #ENDSARS protest across states in Nigeria.

The UK urged the Nigerian Government to create accountability within the police.

The protest, which has entered the third day, has drawn both local and international attention to the extrajudicial activities by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police.

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing.

The aggrieved youth are demanding the immediate disbandment of the dreadful unit that has become notorious for unlawful activities including indiscriminate arrests, extortion and killings of youths incessantly.

Reacting to the protest, British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, acknowledged the desire of the people calling for the scrapping of SARS.

She urged President Muhammadu Buhari to build more accountability in the police.

Significant protests over #SARS demonstrating Nigerian peopleâs desire for police reform. Peaceful protests are powerful. Police Act recently passed by @MBuhari provides good foundation to build more accountable community police force. @UKinNigeria @PoliceNG — Catriona Laing (@CatrionaLaing1) October 9, 2020

The police, however, have begun to clampdown on the protesters.

Demonstrators were violently dispersed in Abuja, Osun and Delta states.