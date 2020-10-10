APC Paying Voters N5,000 Each, Ondo Residents Say

Speaking with SaharaReporters, one of them named S.A Adefuwa accused the APC of paying each voter N5,000 to cast the ballot in favour of the party.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 10, 2020

Some residents of Irele in Irele Local Government Area of Ondo State have accused the All Progressives Congress of engaging in vote-buying.

He said, “Since morning, a lot of atrocities have been happening here including vote-buying. If they vote here, they collect tally and go to that place and they pay them N5,000.”

Another resident of the town, Fagun Olawole Peters, said, “Our people are selling their votes because of money, they are selling their futures. Because of N5,000, they are selling their votes to APC. They are selling their future, their children's future.”

Other residents, who wishes to remain anonymous, described vote-buying by the APC as an act of desperation, adding that the party was no longer popular in the state.

SaharaReporters, New York

