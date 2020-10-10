#ENDSARS Protesters In Abuja Vow To Camp At Force Headquarters Until IGP Addresses Them

The angry protesters stormed the policy facility on Saturday morning in continuation of their agitation for the Nigerian Government to scrap the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, which has become a thorn in the flesh of innocent citizens.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 10, 2020

#EndSars protesters in Abuja have vowed to camp outside the Nigeria Police Force headquarters until the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, addresses them.

The angry protesters stormed the policy facility on Saturday morning in continuation of their agitation for the Nigerian Government to scrap the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, which has become a thorn in the flesh of innocent citizens.

Trouble started when a senior police officer came out to address the crowd but was rebuffed by the protesters, who interrupted him and demanded to see the IGP.

The officer had told them that the IGP was not around to receive them but promised to deliver their message to him.

See Also Human Rights BREAKING: Mass #EndSARS Protest In Abuja As Nigerians Vow Not To Back Down on Agitation 0 Comments 6 Hours Ago

Efforts by leader of the group, Abdul Mahmud, to persuade the prosters to leave the area and return another time was unsuccessful as they stood their grounds.

As at the time of this report, the protesters continued to push for their demand.

Recall that the police on Friday chased and teargassed some of the demonstrators at the Central Area of Abuja, a situation that compelled youths to turn out in large numbers on Saturday to call for the disbandment of SARS.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Thief Breaks Into Lawmaker's Office Inside National Assembly Complex, Steals US Dollars, Office Equipment
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Breaks Silence Over Nationwide Protest After 72 Hours, Says Nigeria Police Force Patriotic
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Human Rights United Kingdom Reacts To #ENDSARS Protest In Nigeria, Calls For Accountability In Police
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Elections Police Chase Away Thugs Allegedly Led By Federal Lawmaker After Attempting To Disrupt Poll
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights BREAKING: Mass #EndSARS Protest In Abuja As Nigerians Vow Not To Back Down on Agitation
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights One Person Killed As Police Shoot At #ENDSARS Protesters In Oyo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Thief Breaks Into Lawmaker's Office Inside National Assembly Complex, Steals US Dollars, Office Equipment
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption New EFCC Chairman Orders Withdrawal Of $153m Fraud Case Against Former Executive Director Of First Bank, Dauda Lawal
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Breaks Silence Over Nationwide Protest After 72 Hours, Says Nigeria Police Force Patriotic
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Islam Hisbah Bans Girls, Ladies From Using Mobile Phones, Wearing Sunglasses In Kaduna
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Zazzau Emirate Council Member Resigns After Appointment Of New Emir
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Human Rights United Kingdom Reacts To #ENDSARS Protest In Nigeria, Calls For Accountability In Police
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Elections Police Chase Away Thugs Allegedly Led By Federal Lawmaker After Attempting To Disrupt Poll
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Drugs Nigeria Man, Two Others Arrested Over Attempt To Smuggle 993.42 Grams Of Drugs Into Australia
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Elections PDP Candidate, Jegede, Wins Polling Unit In Ondo Election
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights BREAKING: Mass #EndSARS Protest In Abuja As Nigerians Vow Not To Back Down on Agitation
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections ZLP Candidate, Ajayi, Wins Polling Unit In Ondo Election
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption REVEALED: How Bola Tinubu Used Osun Governor, Oyetola, Others As Fronts For Alpha Beta
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad