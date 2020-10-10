ENDSARS Protesters In Abuja Vow To Camp At Force Headquarters Until IGP Addresses Them

#EndSars protesters in Abuja have vowed to camp outside the Nigeria Police Force headquarters until the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, addresses them.

The angry protesters stormed the policy facility on Saturday morning in continuation of their agitation for the Nigerian Government to scrap the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, which has become a thorn in the flesh of innocent citizens.

Trouble started when a senior police officer came out to address the crowd but was rebuffed by the protesters, who interrupted him and demanded to see the IGP.

The officer had told them that the IGP was not around to receive them but promised to deliver their message to him.

Efforts by leader of the group, Abdul Mahmud, to persuade the prosters to leave the area and return another time was unsuccessful as they stood their grounds.

As at the time of this report, the protesters continued to push for their demand.

Recall that the police on Friday chased and teargassed some of the demonstrators at the Central Area of Abuja, a situation that compelled youths to turn out in large numbers on Saturday to call for the disbandment of SARS.