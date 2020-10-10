Nigerian Comedian, Mr Macaroni, Denies Plotting With Government Officials To Scuttle Lagos #EndSARS Protest

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 10, 2020

Nigerian comedian, Mr Macaroni, has denied plotting with governnent officials to scuttle the ongoing #EndSARS protest in Lagos and other cities across the country.

He and other protest leaders in Lagos were earlier accused of persuading demonstrators to abandon their agitation and resume another date after a meeting with government officials in Lagos State.

Nigerians are demanding the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a unit of the Nigeria Police Force notorious for rights violation.

While protesters gathered outside the Lagos State House of Assembly on Friday, some of the agitation's leaders were led into the premises where they met with some government officials.

Shortly after the meeting, the protest leaders remerged with Lagos deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat, who tried to speak with the demonstrators without success.

Our correspondent heard some of the protest leaders saying that a resolution had been reached and that a feedback was expected on Tuesday.

Some protesters, however, disagreed and vowed to continue to protest until their demands were met by the Nigerian Government.

Speaking in a social media post on Saturday, Mr Macaroni said, “This movement cannot be hijacked by desperate people who are obsessed with being called heroes!! The true heroes are all Nigerian youth fighting this fight for freedom!!! #EndSARS.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

