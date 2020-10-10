Security Operatives Failed To Arrest A Campaigner For Akeredolu In My Polling Unit --Agboola Ajayi, ZLP Candidate, Alleges

Ajayi disclosed this to journalists shortly after casting his vote at Polling Unit 4, Ward 2, Ese-Odo Local Government Area.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 10, 2020

Ondo State deputy governor and candidate of Zenith Labour Party in Saturday's governorship election in the state, Agboola Ajayi, has alleged that security operatives refused to act when someone, who is not a member of his polling unit was canvassing votes for his opponent, Rotimi Akeredolu, candidate of the All Progresives Congress.

Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi.

He expressed disappointment at the electoral process in his community.

He said, “I observed that the turnout was very encouraging but I want to also say it the way we have seen it here the security arrangement is bit compromised. It was exactly what happened in Edo State.

"We want to appeal to security agents to live up to expectation and continue to be neutral, to ensure that every Nigerians vote counts. I just received a call that a senior militant in this country, Chief Ajube, who is not a member of this community had laid sieged somewhere, telling the people to vote for APC and security men are there watching him.

"I hereby call on the IGP to direct his men to do justice, this is injustice and barbaric, they should allow people to cast their vote freely because people are ready to vote freely.”

SaharaReporters, New York

