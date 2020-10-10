ZLP Candidate, Ajayi, Wins Polling Unit In Ondo Election

Agboola polled 395 votes to defeat candidates of the All Progressives Congress, Rotimi Akeredolu, and Peoples Democratic Party's Eyitayo Jegede, who scored 13 and five votes respectively.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 10, 2020

Governorship Candidate of Zenith Labour Party and deputy governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has won his polling unit.

Agboola polled 395 votes to defeat candidates of the All Progressives Congress, Rotimi Akeredolu, and Peoples Democratic Party's Eyitayo Jegede, who scored 13 and five votes respectively.

The ZLP candidate voted at 10:30am at Polling Unit 04, Ward 2 in Kiribo community, Ese-Odo Local Government Area.

He had alleged that security operatives refused to act when someone not a member of his polling unit was canvassing votes for Akeredolu.

He said, “I observed that the turnout was very encouraging but I want to also say it the way we have seen it here that the security arrangement is bit compromised. It was exactly what happened in Edo State.

"We want to appeal to security agents to live up to expectation and continue to be neutral, to ensure that every Nigerian's vote counts. I just received a call that a senior militant in this country, Chief Ajube, who is not a member of this community had laid siege somewhere, telling the people to vote for APC and securitymen are there watching him.”
See Also Breaking News LIVE: Ondo Decides 2020 0 Comments 14 Hours Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Breaks Silence Over Nationwide Protest After 72 Hours, Says Nigeria Police Force Patriotic
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Thief Breaks Into Lawmaker's Office Inside National Assembly Complex, Steals US Dollars, Office Equipment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption New EFCC Chairman Orders Withdrawal Of $153m Fraud Case Against Former Executive Director Of First Bank, Dauda Lawal
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Zazzau Emirate Council Member Resigns After Appointment Of New Emir
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections PDP Candidate, Jegede, Wins Polling Unit In Ondo Election
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Police Chase Away Thugs Allegedly Led By Federal Lawmaker After Attempting To Disrupt Poll
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Breaks Silence Over Nationwide Protest After 72 Hours, Says Nigeria Police Force Patriotic
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Thief Breaks Into Lawmaker's Office Inside National Assembly Complex, Steals US Dollars, Office Equipment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption New EFCC Chairman Orders Withdrawal Of $153m Fraud Case Against Former Executive Director Of First Bank, Dauda Lawal
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Zazzau Emirate Council Member Resigns After Appointment Of New Emir
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Islam Hisbah Bans Girls, Ladies From Using Mobile Phones, Wearing Sunglasses In Kaduna
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Human Rights United Kingdom Reacts To #ENDSARS Protest In Nigeria, Calls For Accountability In Police
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections PDP Candidate, Jegede, Wins Polling Unit In Ondo Election
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Police Chase Away Thugs Allegedly Led By Federal Lawmaker After Attempting To Disrupt Poll
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Comedian, Mr Macaroni, Denies Plotting With Government Officials To Scuttle Lagos #EndSARS Protest
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Drugs Nigeria Man, Two Others Arrested Over Attempt To Smuggle 993.42 Grams Of Drugs Into Australia
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections APC Paying Voters N5,000 Each, Ondo Residents Say
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Governor Akeredolu Wins Polling Unit In Ondo Election
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad