ZLP Candidate, Ajayi, Wins Polling Unit In Ondo Election

Governorship Candidate of Zenith Labour Party and deputy governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has won his polling unit.

Agboola polled 395 votes to defeat candidates of the All Progressives Congress, Rotimi Akeredolu, and Peoples Democratic Party's Eyitayo Jegede, who scored 13 and five votes respectively.

The ZLP candidate voted at 10:30am at Polling Unit 04, Ward 2 in Kiribo community, Ese-Odo Local Government Area.

He had alleged that security operatives refused to act when someone not a member of his polling unit was canvassing votes for Akeredolu.

He said, “I observed that the turnout was very encouraging but I want to also say it the way we have seen it here that the security arrangement is bit compromised. It was exactly what happened in Edo State.

"We want to appeal to security agents to live up to expectation and continue to be neutral, to ensure that every Nigerian's vote counts. I just received a call that a senior militant in this country, Chief Ajube, who is not a member of this community had laid siege somewhere, telling the people to vote for APC and securitymen are there watching him.”

