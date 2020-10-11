BREAKING: Again, Police Fire Live Bullets, Teargas At #EndSARS Protesters In Abuja

Armed policemen on Sunday morning fired live bullets and teargas at Nigerians protesting the brutality of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force in Abuja.

Angry youth had earlier converged at the Unity Fountain and marched towards Force headquarters in continuation of their demands for the scrapping of SARS.

Many of the protesters were also arrested and brutalised.

Recall that policemen had on Saturday night violently dispersed the demonstators by firing teargas at them.

The protesters had occupied the facility and vowed to pass the night there until the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, addressed them.