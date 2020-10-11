BREAKING: Despite Disbandment Of SARS, Protesters In Abuja Demand Justice For Victims Of Police Brutality

Despite the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, protesters are currently marching towards the Nigeria Police Force headquarters in Abuja to demand justice for victims of police brutality and extrajudicial killings by the unit.

The crowd vowed not to back down until those that had been killed by the squad got justice and were adequately compensated.

The crowd also said that the announcement made by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, cannot be trusted.