BREAKING: Shortly After Disbanding SARS, Police Again Attack Protesters With Live Bullets, Teargas In Abuja

The crowd was attacked while marching towards the police facility.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 11, 2020

Despite the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, policemen have opened fire on protesters in front of the Nigeria Police Force headquarters to demand justice for victims of extrajudicial killings by the unit.

The crowd was attacked while marching towards the police facility.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights MSA Declares Support For #EndSARS Mass Action, Knocks Buhari
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Free Speech #EndSARS: Kano Governor, Ganduje, Suspends Aide For Criticising Buhari On Twitter
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights Police Arrest 15 #EndSARS Protesters In Ogun, To Charge Them For Murder On Monday
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Human Rights Arsenal Midfielder, Mesut Özil, Declares Support For #EndSARS
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Bows To Citizens Demand, Disbands SARS
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Police We're Treated Like Slaves, Policeman Deployed For Ondo Governorship Election Says
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Oluwo Of Iwo’s Vehicle Stolen In Lagos Hotel
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Abuja Community, Kidnap 15 People
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Deputy Governor, Ajayi, Fails To Win Local Government
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Human Rights MSA Declares Support For #EndSARS Mass Action, Knocks Buhari
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Free Speech #EndSARS: Kano Governor, Ganduje, Suspends Aide For Criticising Buhari On Twitter
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights Police Arrest 15 #EndSARS Protesters In Ogun, To Charge Them For Murder On Monday
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Human Rights Arsenal Midfielder, Mesut Özil, Declares Support For #EndSARS
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion Aisha Yesufu: The Hijab-wearing Revolutionary By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News WATCH LIVE: Announcement Of Ondo Governorship Election Results By INEC
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Bows To Citizens Demand, Disbands SARS
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections Governor Akeredolu Leads After Results From 12 Local Government Areas In Ondo Election
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Police We're Treated Like Slaves, Policeman Deployed For Ondo Governorship Election Says
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad