BREAKING: Shortly After Disbanding SARS, Police Again Attack Protesters With Live Bullets, Teargas In Abuja

Despite the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, policemen have opened fire on protesters in front of the Nigeria Police Force headquarters to demand justice for victims of extrajudicial killings by the unit.
The crowd was attacked while marching towards the police facility.
VIDEO: Nigeria's Inspector General of Police, Adamu, Dissolves SARS After Days Of Protests By Citizens
WATH FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/Ck6rhtDZyP pic.twitter.com/qMYxw50oGX
BREAKING: Again, Police Fire Live Bullets, Teargas At #EndSARS Protesters In Abuja