Oluwo Of Iwo’s Vehicle Stolen In Lagos Hotel

A Hilux vehicle belonging to the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has been stolen in a Lagos hotel.

It was learnt that the monarch had lodged in the hotel on Saturday night but discovered that the van used by his security escorts was missing on Sunday morning.

Chief Press Secretary to Oba Akanbi, Alli Ibraheem, in a statement on Sunday confirmed the incident.

He said, “This is to notify the public most especially security operatives that a hilux vehicle belonging to Oluwo was stolen overnight (11/10/2020) at Toilam Royal Hotel and suites, No 49 Igbosere Road L/Island, Lagos State.

“The Hilux is white in colour-the mirrors, windshield, engine and some other parts of the vehicle are engraved with “Oba Adewale Akanbi.

“Toyota Hilux chassis number- MFOFX22G6F1431653. If found, please call any of 08068211757, 08037868202.”