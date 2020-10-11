Oluwo Of Iwo’s Vehicle Stolen In Lagos Hotel

It was learnt that the monarch had lodged in the hotel on Saturday night but discovered that the van used by his security escorts was missing on Sunday morning.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 11, 2020

A Hilux vehicle belonging to the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has been stolen in a Lagos hotel.

It was learnt that the monarch had lodged in the hotel on Saturday night but discovered that the van used by his security escorts was missing on Sunday morning.

Chief Press Secretary to Oba Akanbi, Alli Ibraheem, in a statement on Sunday confirmed the incident.

He said, “This is to notify the public most especially security operatives that a hilux vehicle belonging to Oluwo was stolen overnight (11/10/2020) at Toilam Royal Hotel and suites, No 49 Igbosere Road L/Island, Lagos State.

“The Hilux is white in colour-the mirrors, windshield, engine and some other parts of the vehicle are engraved with “Oba Adewale Akanbi.

“Toyota Hilux chassis number- MFOFX22G6F1431653. If found, please call any of 08068211757, 08037868202.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Abuja Community, Kidnap 15 People
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Deputy Governor, Ajayi, Fails To Win Local Government
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Human Rights MSA Declares Support For #EndSARS Mass Action, Knocks Buhari
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Free Speech #EndSARS: Kano Governor, Ganduje, Suspends Aide For Criticising Buhari On Twitter
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights Police Arrest 15 #EndSARS Protesters In Ogun, To Charge Them For Murder On Monday
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Human Rights Arsenal Midfielder, Mesut Özil, Declares Support For #EndSARS
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Abuja Community, Kidnap 15 People
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Deputy Governor, Ajayi, Fails To Win Local Government
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Human Rights MSA Declares Support For #EndSARS Mass Action, Knocks Buhari
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Free Speech #EndSARS: Kano Governor, Ganduje, Suspends Aide For Criticising Buhari On Twitter
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights Police Arrest 15 #EndSARS Protesters In Ogun, To Charge Them For Murder On Monday
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Human Rights Arsenal Midfielder, Mesut Özil, Declares Support For #EndSARS
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion Aisha Yesufu: The Hijab-wearing Revolutionary By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News WATCH LIVE: Announcement Of Ondo Governorship Election Results By INEC
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Bows To Citizens Demand, Disbands SARS
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections Governor Akeredolu Leads After Results From 12 Local Government Areas In Ondo Election
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Police We're Treated Like Slaves, Policeman Deployed For Ondo Governorship Election Says
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Police UPDATE: Nigeria Police Boss, Adamu, Disbands SARS After Days Of Protests By Citizens
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad