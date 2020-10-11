Police Arrest 15 #EndSARS Protesters In Ogun, To Charge Them For Murder On Monday

It was gathered that those arrested were presently being detained at the state police headquarters in Eleweeran, Abeokuta, and are been denied access to lawyers.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 11, 2020

About 15 Nigerian youth were on Saturday arrested in Ogun State after men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad unleashed violence on peaceful #EndSARS protesters.

It was gathered that those arrested were presently being detained at the state police headquarters in Eleweeran, Abeokuta, and are been denied access to lawyers.

Demonstrators At The #EndSARS Protest In Abeokuta On Saturday

SaharaReporters learnt that they will be arraigned on Monday in court by the police for murder.

Among those arrested are Akinbayo Damilola, Adeniyi Marcus, Akinola Ibrahim, Adele Sodiq, Ifedayo Orimolade, Aikomo Oluwatobi, Damilola Odolowu and Oladepo Olateju.

Others include Olayinka Dayo, Omogbolahan Oladayo, Adelaja Emmanuel and Olatoye Olalekan.

About five vehicles abandoned by the protesters when they were attacked by SARS officials were seized.

Also different types of phones especially iPhones were also taken away by the policemen.

One of the arrested protesters

One of the protesters, who spoke with SaharaReporters, accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of fabricating lies to deny the protesters their rights.

“They are at the state police headquarters now and the police wants to charge them for murder. A Toyota 2005 Camrybig, and a Lexus car were part of the cars the protesters abandoned and were taken away by the policemen.

“Earlier in a tweet, the governor of Ogun State termed the peaceful protest as violent and assured that he won't tolerate peaceful agitations.

"Shortly after that, a blog loyal to the Ogun State Government said the peaceful protesters ambushed the deputy governor. However, it was all fabricated lies to deny the protesters their rights.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Breaks Silence Over Nationwide Protest After 72 Hours, Says Nigeria Police Force Patriotic
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights MSA Declares Support For #EndSARS Mass Action, Knocks Buhari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights Oyo State Governor Confirms, Mourns Killing Of #ENDSARS Protester By Police
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Human Rights United Kingdom Reacts To #ENDSARS Protest In Nigeria, Calls For Accountability In Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Arsenal Midfielder, Mesut Özil, Declares Support For #EndSARS
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police UPDATE: Nigeria Police Boss, Adamu, Disbands SARS After Days Of Protests By Citizens
0 Comments
49 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Governor Akeredolu Leads After Results From 12 Local Government Areas In Ondo Election
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Abuja Community, Kidnap 15 People
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News WATCH LIVE: Announcement Of Ondo Governorship Election Results By INEC
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP’s Deputy Governorship Candidate, Ikengboju, Loses Local Government To APC
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion Aisha Yesufu: The Hijab-wearing Revolutionary By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Breaks Silence Over Nationwide Protest After 72 Hours, Says Nigeria Police Force Patriotic
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights MSA Declares Support For #EndSARS Mass Action, Knocks Buhari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights Oyo State Governor Confirms, Mourns Killing Of #ENDSARS Protester By Police
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News LIVE UPDATE: Results Of Ondo Governorship Election
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Human Rights United Kingdom Reacts To #ENDSARS Protest In Nigeria, Calls For Accountability In Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Arsenal Midfielder, Mesut Özil, Declares Support For #EndSARS
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police UPDATE: Nigeria Police Boss, Adamu, Disbands SARS After Days Of Protests By Citizens
0 Comments
49 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad