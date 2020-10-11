Police Bow To Pressure, Releases Detained #EndSARS Protesters In Ogun After Calls By Sowore, Others

The protesters were arrested on Saturday with the police claiming that their peaceful protest turned violent.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 11, 2020

Some #EndSARS protesters arrested by the police in Ogun State on Saturday have been released after pressure from Nigerian human rights activists including Omoyele Sowore.

Governor Dapo Abiodun disclosed this on Sunday.

He said, “I can confirm that, following my instruction to the Commissioner of Police, detained protest organisers have been released from detention.”

In order to frame them, SaharaReporters gathered that the security agency planted guns in their cars.

Calling for their release on Sunday, Sowore described the brute force displayed by the police on harmless Nigerians as undemocratic and uncalled for.

According to the rights activist, the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a notorious police unit, was just one out of numerous rots in the Nigerian system that must be corrected.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had earlier on Sunday announced the disbandment of SARS after days of public outrage across the country.

Adamu in a Facebook Live broadcast to Nigerians on Sunday afternoon said, “The Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police is hereby dissolved and all officers serving within the unit are to be redeployed with immediate effect."

