We're Treated Like Slaves, Policeman Deployed For Ondo Governorship Election Says

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had on Monday said the security agency deployed 33,783 personnel to the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 11, 2020

A policeman deployed from Rivers State for the governorship election in Ondo State has accused the police authorities of neglecting and treating them like slaves.

Some of the policemen posted to Okitipupa Local Government Area including female officers were on Saturday night seen hanging around classrooms inside Stella Marris College, Okitipupa, with their luggage around them.

Speaking with SaharaReporters, one of them complained of poor welfare and lack of concern for their well-being by police authorities.

He said, “I’m angry. I came from Rivers State, I have been here since Monday, no provision for our accommodation, I have only taken by bath twice. We were just dumped in this state, I have been sleeping in schools since then.

“It’s unfair, at the end of it all, I was paid just N50,000 as allowance. 

"The sad part of it is that we won’t be transported back to Rivers, we are expected to find our way back ourselves.”

