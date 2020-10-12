Again, Bandits Attack Kaduna Community, Kill Nine People

SaharaReporters gathered that the attack happened around 9:00pm on Saturday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 12, 2020

Suspected bandits killed nine people in Kadai Village in Fatika District of Giwa Local Government Area in Kaduna State hours after they killed six people including a seven-year-old boy in nearby Kidandan Village.

File Photo: Gunmen middleeastpress

It was gathered that the bandits also set cars, motorcycles and houses ablaze in the village.

A source said that nine people died on the spot as a result of gunshot wounds, while many others sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile the Kaduna State Government in a message by Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the attack.

The government was, however, silent on the casualties in the two attacks but said the armed bandits had lost a number of their members to the superior firepower of security operatives.

SaharaReporters, New York

