Bandits Kill Eight People In Fresh Attack On Katsina Community

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 12, 2020

The police in Katsina have said that eight persons were killed in an attack by gunmen on Shau Village in the Ruwan-Gaudiya community under Faskari Local Government Area of the state.

Police spokesperson in the state, Gambo Isah, a police superintendent, told newsmen that the incident occurred on Sunday night.

According to Katsina Post, Isah said the gunmen attacked Shau Village, razed many houses and wrecked the vehicle of the village head.

He added that a combined team of security operatives were deployed to the area to engage the criminals, who escaped from the counter-attack.

Killings and kidnappings for ransom have continued in Katsina despite security reinforcement in the state.

