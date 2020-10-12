Bill To Legalise Cultivation Of Marijuana Passes Second Reading

This was disclosed by Dr Tonye Jaja Clinton, a legal practitioner, during a media parley organized by Grow Cann Africa in Abuja on the benefits and opportunities of cannabis plants and CBD oil.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 12, 2020

A bill seeking the legalisation and usage of industrial hemp plants for medical and scientific research is presently before the House of Representatives.

According to Vanguard, the bill, which was presented by Princess Miriam Onuoha representing Okigwe North of Imo State, has passed the second reading.

This is just as experts from Canada have started pushing for the cultivation and development of non-intoxicating Cannabis, Cannabidiol, CBD oil, and industrial hemp markets in the country.

The group said Nigeria is well-positioned to tap into the increasing global demand for Cannabis, CBD oil and industrial hemp markets poised to hit $10bn in 2020.

