Lagos Approves Full Reopening Of Primary, Secondary Schools

The Lagos State Government has announced the resumption of all remaining classes in both public and private schools in the state beginning from Monday, October 19, 2020.

Commissioner for Education in the state, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, announced this in a statement on Monday.

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

She enjoined school owners and managers of all private schools to ensure that they are cleared by the Office of Education Quality Assurance before physical resumption.

The statement reads, “The physical resumption which is for 2020/2021 academic session will now include pupils in pre-primary i.e, daycare, kindergarten and nursery schools.

“All public and private schools are strongly advised to put safety first by adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols and hygiene guidelines as instructed by the State Government through the Ministry of Education.

“The Office of Education Quality Assurance will continue to monitor and evaluate schools preparedness. The necessary resumption protocols must be adhered to and cleared “satisfactory” by the OEQA.”