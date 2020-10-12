Protest Against Nigeria Police Continues In Lagos, Abuja, Kwara

The protest against extrajudicial activities of the Nigeria Police Force has entered its sixth day.

The protests, which started on Wednesday, has spread to different parts of the country.

#EndSARS Protesters In Kwara

Though the initial demand of the protest, which was to scrap the Special Anti-Robbery Squad unit of the police had been met, protesters are now calling for the reform of the police.

The protesters again trooped out on Monday to stress their demands in different parts of Lagos, Federal Capital Territory, and Kwara State.

#EndSARS Protesters In Kwara

#EndSARS Protesters In Abuja #EndSARS Protesters In Abuja

In Lagos, protesters converged at Lekki Toll Gate, Ikeja, Surulere, Magodo and Ojo while protesters in Abuja stormed the Force Headquarters.

#EndSARS Protesters In Lagos

Students have also joined the protest to demand that government takes action to end the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

Recall that the protest has gained international attention as countries such as United Kingdom, Sweden and France have urged the Nigerian Government to listen to the demand of the people.

The Nigerian Government has also been urged to stop the brutalisation and arrest of peaceful protesters.