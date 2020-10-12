Tension In Abuja As #ENDSARS Protesters Block Berger Roundabout

Angry Nigerians protesting the extrajuducial killings by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad unit of the Nigeria Police on Monday in Abuja blocked the popular Berger Roundabout, leading to traffic gridlock in the nation's capital.

The protesters barricaded all roads leading to the popular roundabout, preventing vehicular movement in the area.

Nigerian musician, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, had on Sunday night agreed to meet with the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, at the Nigeria Police Force headquarters Abuja, to discuss the situation.

But there was a change of plan when the protesters met another rival group protesting in solidarity with President Muhammadu Buhari and Inspector-General of Police near the facility.

The group under the umbrella of Citizens Action for Good Governance laid ambush for the #ENDSARS protesters and threatened to unleash mayhem on them.

This led to tension and forced the protesters to head to Berger Roundabout.

The protesters are demanding a Presidential order to back up the pronouncement of the IGP, who had earlier directed the disbandment of the notorious squad.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that Davido later had a meeting with the IGP in company with some leaders of the group.

The youth have vowed to take their protest to the National Assembly on Tuesday.

