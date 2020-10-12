Zazzau Prince Drags Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Others To Court Over ‘Illegal’ Appointment Of Bamalli As Emir

A prince of Zazzau Emirate in Kaduna State, Bashari Aminu, has taken Governor Nasir el-Rufai, to court for appointing Ahmed Bamalli as the new Emir of Zazzau.

Others joined as defendants in the suit filed at the Kaduna State High Court are Attorney-General of Kaduna State; Kastina State Council OG Chiefs; Zazzau Emirate Council; Wazirin Zazzau, Ibrahim Aminu; Fagachin Zazzau, Umaru Muhammad; Mohammad Abbas, Makama Karamin Zazzau; Dalhatu Kasimu Imam, Limamin Juma’an Zazzau; Mohammad Sani Aliyu, Limamin Konan Zazzau and Amb. Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli.

Bamalli’s appointment followed the death of Shehu Idris on September 20, 2020 after reigning as emir for 45 years.

Kaduna State Governor Nasiru Ahmed El-Rufai

Aminu, who holds the title of Iyan Zazzau, was ranked first in an initial shortlist submitted to Governor el-Rufai by the five kingmakers of the emirate.

However, the governor on October 1 dissolved the list earlier submitted by the kingmakers.

According to him, the kingmakers were not fair to other contenders and insisted all aspirants should be given the chance to contest.

But Aminu argues that the appointment of Bamalli contravened Chiefs (Appointment and Depositions) Law Cap 21 of 1991.

He asked the court to declare the appointment as “irregular, illegal, unconstitutional, unjust inequitable and contrary to good conscience, null and void and of no effect whatsoever”.

The suit sought, “A declaration that the plaintiff is still the Emir of Zazzau and is entitled to all rights and privillages pertaining thereto.

“An order setting aside the purported appointment of the 10th defendant (Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli) as the Emir of Zazzau;

“An injunction restraining the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants from acting in the installation of the 10th defendant to the throne of the Emir of Zazzau or presenting to the 10th defendant with the staff of office until the final determination of this suit.

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants either by themselves, agents, privies, servants or through any person or persons howsoever from treating, presenting or dealing with or installing the 10th defendant as the Emir of Zazzau.

"An order of perpetual injunction restraining the 10th defendant from parading, presenting or styling himself as the Emir of Zazzau or from putting on or wearing any paraphernalia or insignia of the Emir of Zazzau.

“An order of perpetual injuction restraining the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants from dealing with, treating, presenting, or dealing with installing the 10th defendant as the Emir of Zazzau or handing over to him the staff of office of the Emir of Zazzau.”

DOCUMENTS: Zazzau Prince Drags Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Others to Court Over ‘Illegal’ Appointment of Bam... by Sahara Reporters on Scribd