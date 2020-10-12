Zazzau Prince Drags Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Others To Court Over ‘Illegal’ Appointment Of Bamalli As Emir

Bamalli’s appointment followed the death of Shehu Idris on September 20, 2020 after reigning as emir for 45 years.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 12, 2020

A prince of Zazzau Emirate in Kaduna State, Bashari Aminu, has taken Governor Nasir el-Rufai, to court for appointing Ahmed Bamalli as the new Emir of Zazzau.

Others joined as defendants in the suit filed at the Kaduna State High Court are Attorney-General of Kaduna State; Kastina State Council OG Chiefs; Zazzau Emirate Council; Wazirin Zazzau, Ibrahim Aminu; Fagachin Zazzau, Umaru Muhammad; Mohammad Abbas, Makama Karamin Zazzau; Dalhatu Kasimu Imam, Limamin Juma’an Zazzau; Mohammad Sani Aliyu, Limamin Konan Zazzau and Amb. Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli.

Bamalli’s appointment followed the death of Shehu Idris on September 20, 2020 after reigning as emir for 45 years.

Kaduna State Governor Nasiru Ahmed El-Rufai

Aminu, who holds the title of Iyan Zazzau, was ranked first in an initial shortlist submitted to Governor el-Rufai by the five kingmakers of the emirate.

However, the governor on October 1 dissolved the list earlier submitted by the kingmakers.

According to him, the kingmakers were not fair to other contenders and insisted all aspirants should be given the chance to contest.

See Also Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Kingmakers Pick Aminu As New Emir Of Zazzau 0 Comments 2 Weeks Ago

But Aminu argues that the appointment of Bamalli contravened Chiefs (Appointment and Depositions) Law Cap 21 of 1991.

He asked the court to declare the appointment as “irregular, illegal, unconstitutional, unjust inequitable and contrary to good conscience, null and void and of no effect whatsoever”.

The suit sought, “A declaration that the plaintiff is still the Emir of Zazzau and is entitled to all rights and privillages pertaining thereto.

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Kaduna Government Names Bamali As New Emir Of Zazzau 0 Comments 5 Days Ago

“An order setting aside the purported appointment of the 10th defendant (Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli) as the Emir of Zazzau;

“An injunction restraining the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants from acting in the installation of the 10th defendant to the throne of the Emir of Zazzau or presenting to the 10th defendant with the staff of office until the final determination of this suit.

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants either by themselves, agents, privies, servants or through any person or persons howsoever from treating, presenting or dealing with or installing the 10th defendant as the Emir of Zazzau.

See Also Politics Zazzau Emirate Council Member Resigns After Appointment Of New Emir 0 Comments 4 Days Ago

"An order of perpetual injunction restraining the 10th defendant from parading, presenting or styling himself as the Emir of Zazzau or from putting on or wearing any paraphernalia or insignia of the Emir of Zazzau.

“An order of perpetual injuction restraining the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants from dealing with, treating, presenting, or dealing with installing the 10th defendant as the Emir of Zazzau or handing over to him the staff of office of the Emir of Zazzau.”

DOCUMENTS: Zazzau Prince Drags Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Others to Court Over ‘Illegal’ Appointment of Bam... by Sahara Reporters on Scribd

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Edo Assembly Speaker, Okiye Impeached
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights Governor Seyi Makinde Bars Police From Engaging Protesters In Oyo State
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Orders Investigation Into Killing Of Jimoh Isiaq By Police In Oyo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Bauchi Indigenes Ask EFCC To Probe Governor Bala Mohammed For Awarding N4.6bn Contract To Own Company
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Free Speech #EndSARS: Kano Governor, Ganduje, Suspends Aide For Criticising Buhari On Twitter
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights #EndSARS: Falana-led Coalition Asks President Buhari To Implement 2018 Panel Report On Police Reform
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Oluwo Of Iwo’s Vehicle Stolen In Lagos Hotel
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
One killed as Police shoot at Endsars protesters in Surulere
Human Rights Despite President Buhari's Promise, Police Kill #SARSMUSTEND Protester In Lagos
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Edo Assembly Speaker, Okiye Impeached
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Ondo Nurse Found After Threatening To Commit Suicide
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Bill To Legalise Cultivation Of Marijuana Passes Second Reading
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education Lagos Approves Full Reopening Of Primary, Secondary Schools
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Military Alleged Killing Of Three Youth By Soldiers During Protest In Kaduna Sparks Unrest
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Human Rights Governor Seyi Makinde Bars Police From Engaging Protesters In Oyo State
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights #EndSARS: Anti-police Brutality Protesters Block Lekki-Epe Toll Gate
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Human Rights MSA Declares Support For #EndSARS Mass Action, Knocks Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights UPDATE: Police Restrict Lawyers From Seeing Protesters Arrested In Surulere
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion From #EndSARS To #EndNigeriaNow! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad