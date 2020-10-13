BREAKING: Many Policemen Feared Dead In Ondo Auto Crash

According to eyewitnesses, the crash was caused by speeding and recklessness by the van’s driver.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 13, 2020

An unconfirmed number of policemen have been feared killed in a lone accident in Akure, Ondo State.

SaharaReporters gathered that the accident occurred at about 11:00am on Tuesday around Airport Road, Oba-Ile area of the state capital.

According to eyewitnesses, the crash was caused by speeding and recklessness by the van’s driver.

The casualty figure was still sketchy as of the time of this report.

State police spokesperson, Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident.

“Yes, there was an accident but I don’t have much details now. We just sent people to the scene,” he told SaharaReporters.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Rivers ‪#EndSARS ‬Protesters Defy Governor Wike's Warning, Demonstrate Across Port Harcourt In Multitudes
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights Lawyers In Lagos Protest Police Brutality
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights Group Asks United States Government To Place Visa Ban On Oyo Police Commissioner, Family Members
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights Ogun Governor Orders Release Of Three #EndSARS Protesters Framed For Attempted Murder
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
One killed as Police shoot at Endsars protesters in Surulere
Human Rights Despite President Buhari's Promise, Police Kill #SARSMUSTEND Protester In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Governor Seyi Makinde Bars Police From Engaging Protesters In Oyo State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Appoints Media Aide, Lauretta Onochie, As INEC Commissioner
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion #EndSARS: Almost A Revolution By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: NANS Expels Senate President, Mohammed, For Public Extortion, Indiscipline
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Zazzau Prince Drags Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Others To Court Over ‘Illegal’ Appointment Of Bamalli As Emir
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Bill To Legalise Cultivation Of Marijuana Passes Second Reading
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Rivers ‪#EndSARS ‬Protesters Defy Governor Wike's Warning, Demonstrate Across Port Harcourt In Multitudes
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights Lawyers In Lagos Protest Police Brutality
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights Group Asks United States Government To Place Visa Ban On Oyo Police Commissioner, Family Members
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International Okonjo-Iweala Visits Buhari, President Assures Ex-Minister Of Support To Clinch WTO Job
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
OBITUARY Renowned Poet, J. P. Clark, Dies At 85
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Edo Assembly Speaker, Okiye Impeached
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Presents Certificate Of Returns To Akeredolu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad