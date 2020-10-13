BREAKING: Many Policemen Feared Dead In Ondo Auto Crash

An unconfirmed number of policemen have been feared killed in a lone accident in Akure, Ondo State.

SaharaReporters gathered that the accident occurred at about 11:00am on Tuesday around Airport Road, Oba-Ile area of the state capital.

According to eyewitnesses, the crash was caused by speeding and recklessness by the van’s driver.

The casualty figure was still sketchy as of the time of this report.

State police spokesperson, Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident.

“Yes, there was an accident but I don’t have much details now. We just sent people to the scene,” he told SaharaReporters.