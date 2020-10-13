Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive For COVID-19

The statement said the 35-year-old Juventus forward was asymptomatic and feeling fine but he must now undergo a period of self-isolation.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 13, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for Coronavirus, Portugal's Football Federation confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.

The rest of the Portugal team have returned negative tests and are available for selection.

The statement reads, "Cristiano Ronaldo was released from the work of the national team after a positive test for COVID-19, so he will not face Sweden.The Portuguese international is doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation.

"Following the positive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning, all with a negative result, and are available for training this afternoon.”

