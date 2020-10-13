Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive For COVID-19

Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for Coronavirus, Portugal's Football Federation confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement said the 35-year-old Juventus forward was asymptomatic and feeling fine but he must now undergo a period of self-isolation.

The rest of the Portugal team have returned negative tests and are available for selection.

The statement reads, "Cristiano Ronaldo was released from the work of the national team after a positive test for COVID-19, so he will not face Sweden.The Portuguese international is doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation.

"Following the positive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning, all with a negative result, and are available for training this afternoon.”